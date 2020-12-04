New progress graph "this one sparks joy"
Remember progress dialog size
New config file context menu option: Show in file manager
Work around libcurl performance bug during FTP upload
Only log modification time errors after comparing by size or content
Smaller icon size for efficient screen layout (Linux)
Use system-native recycle bin icon
Fixed DeviceIoControl(IOCTL_VOLUME_GET_VOLUME_DISK_EXTENTS): ERROR_MORE_DATA
Support MTP devices lacking a friendly name
Fix grid scrolling with small mouse rotations (macOS)
Faster mouse scrolling on high-DPI resolution displays
Keep previous windows size when maximized during auto-exit