Support the Project

If you find FreeFileSync useful, please consider supporting the project by donating. FreeFileSync strives to provide high-quality software with zero open bugs. This is achieved by fast release cycles and free 24/7 support for everyone.If you find FreeFileSync useful, please consider supporting the project by donating.

Your donation will fund the development of new features and help to keep up continuous program maintenance. This ensures that FreeFileSync stays up to date and always provides the best performance on constantly changing hardware and software.