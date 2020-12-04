FreeFileSync Open Source File Synchronization

Synchronize Files and Folders

Key features
FreeFileSync is a folder comparison and synchronization software that creates and manages backup copies of all your important files. Instead of copying every file every time, FreeFileSync determines the differences between a source and a target folder and transfers only the minimum amount of data needed. FreeFileSync is Open Source software, available for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
FreeFileSync on Windows
FreeFileSync 11.4
Latest News

FreeFileSync 11.4 has been released!
Email notifications and Donation Edition updates
Synchronize files with Google Drive
Parallel file copy and ad-free installer
FreeFileSync Video Tutorials available
FreeFileSync adds Support for FTP and FTPS
 
User Reviews